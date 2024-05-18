Knights Charge Past the Bulls on Saturday, 5-3

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On a night when Charlotte Baseball history was celebrated, Oscar Colás made an everlasting memory for all of the fans at Truist Field.

Colás launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 5-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series. With the win, the Knights now have a chance to split the series on Sunday with one more win.

In the bottom of the eighth inning -- with the game tied at 3-3 -- Colás changed the game with one swing of the bat. After Wilmer Difo singled home the first run of the inning, Colás tied the game with his fifth home run of the season, a two-run blast. He led the way for the Knights offensively, driving in a game-high three runs. Difo also had a great day at the dish, leading the Knights with three hits.

RHP Deivi García (1-0, 2.25) earned the win after he tossed a scoreless eighth inning. He walked one batter and fanned three in the frame. RHP Justin Anderson came on to close the door and pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his team-leading sixth save of the season.

Charlotte righty Jake Woodford started the game and allowed three runs on six hits over six innings. He walked just one batter and struck out three.

The Knights will conclude the six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 1:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.