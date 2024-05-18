Marlins Send Anderson and Edwards to Rehab with Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' infielders Tim Anderson and Xavier Edwards will each begin an injury rehabilitation assignment, presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday at 6:35 p.m. against the Nashville Sounds from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Anderson has been on the 10-day injured list since May 13 retroactive to May 11, after suffering from lower back soreness.

In 36 games with the Marlins, Anderson is slashing .197/.234/.221/.455 mustering 24 hits, three doubles, and six RBIs.

A Tuscaloosa, Ala. native, Anderson was originally selected in the first round (17 overall) of the 2013 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox out of East Central Community College. His journey to the big leagues started with the Kannapolis Intimidators of the South Atlantic League in 2013. After starting the 2014 season with the Arizona League White Sox, he was promoted to High-A Winston-Salem and finished the season in Double-A with the Birmingham Barons. In two seasons with the Barons, he hit .316/.351/.434/.785 with six home runs and 53 RBIs.

To start the 2016 season, Anderson played in 55 games in Triple-A with the Charlotte Knights before getting the call-up to the big leagues. The right-handed hitter made his MLB debut at shortstop on June 10, 2016 at U.S. Cellular Field against the Kansas City Royals. In his first at-bat Anderson roped a double into left field off RHP Ian Kennedy for his first major league hit. After the double, Anderson finished the game going 2-3 with a run scored.

Throughout the next few seasons, Anderson was a mainstay in the White Sox batting order, never having a batting average lower than .240 while experiencing tremendous success. In April of 2019, he earned American League Player of the Month honors hitting .381/.402/.643/1.045 over 20 games while smashing 6 home runs and tallying 17 RBIs over that time frame. In 2020, Anderson received the American League Silver Slugger Award after hitting .322 while tallying 67 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, and 21 RBIs over 49 games in the pandemic-shortened season.

Anderson started off the 2021 season extremely well, hitting .312/.350/.429 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 72 games and was named to the American League All-Star Team as a replacement for Astros infielder Carlos Correa. Anderson assisted in the White Sox run to the ALDS before being beaten by the Houston Astros 3-1.

In 2022, he was once again named to the American League All-Star Team and was voted as a starter by the fans. Anderson finished the season hitting .301 with 100 hits, 25 RBIs and six home runs. After spending the 2023 campaign in Chicago, Anderson elected free agency and was signed by the Marlins on February 24, 2024.

Edwards has been on the 60-day injured list since May 7 after being transferred from the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 25, dealing with a left foot infection. Edwards has yet to appear with the Marlins this season after being held out of spring training.

A Mineola, N.Y. native, Edwards was drafted in the first round (38) by the San Diego Padres in the 2018 MLB Draft out of North Broward Preparatory School. He had a very successful inaugural season, splitting time between the Arizona League Padres1 and the Tri-City Dust Devils of the Northwest League. Between rookie ball and short-season A, Edwards slashed .346/.453/.409/. 862 in 45 games with 16 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. The switch hitter started in Low-A with the Fort Wayne Tin Caps and after hitting .336 with 30 RBIs in 77 games, he was promoted to High-A Lake Elsinore.

On December 6, 2019, Edwards was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays along with Hunter Renfroe and Esteban Quiroz in exchange for Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth. After not playing in 2020 due to the pandemic, Edwards began the 2021 season with Double-A Montgomery, posting a .302 batting average with 27 RBIs garnering an invitation to the MLB Futures Game. After playing in 81 games in the Southern League and slashing .302/.377/.368/.744 and stealing 19 bases, he was named a Southern League Post-Season All-Star.

The middle infielder earned a promotion to Triple-A Durham in 2022 where he slashed .246/.328/.350/.678 with five home runs and 19 doubles. On November 15, 2022 Edwards was traded to the Miami Marlins along with right-hander JT Chargois in exchange for right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.

Edwards started the 2023 season in Jacksonville. He played in 93 games, and hit a career high .351 with 130 hits, 80 runs scored, and swiped 32 bases. After shining in the first month of the season, he was called up to Miami on May 2, 2023 and made his debut that same night, entering the game as a pinch hitter against the Atlanta Braves.

The shortstop notched his first MLB hit the following day in the bottom of the seventh inning as he singled off Braves left-hander Dylan Lee. After appearing in nine games with the Marlins, he was optioned back down to Jacksonville where he spent most of the season but was recalled again in on September 1, 2023. That month, he played in 20 games and hit .264 while aiding the Marlins to their first playoff berth since 2020 and their first in a full season since 2003.

Anderson and Edwards are the seventh and eighth Marlins to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-present), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6) and left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

