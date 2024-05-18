Jabba the Hutt Will Return to Bisons May 25 Star Wars Night

He's Big... He's Mean... and he is BACK!!! For the first time in five years, our live-sized JABBA THE HUTT will be at Star Wars Night as the Bisons hold their 15th annual event on Saturday, May 25 against the St. Paul Saints (6:05 p.m.), presented by Alfred State College. Jabba will be one of over 50 fan customers on hand for fans to meet and get their pictures taken with during one of the marquee events of the summer.

The Sahlen Field gates open at the special time of 4:00 p.m. on Star Wars Night, so you can see the Tatooine gangster himself in all his glory. We'll also have commemorative Laser Sword available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit Compass House, and a raffle of the custom-made The Mandalorian Star Wars Jerseys that the Bisons team will wear on the field and autographed after the game. Then, as the team takes on the Saints, enjoy our Star Wars Night story line on the scoreboard that leads up to a thrilling Postgame Show with one of the largest Fireworks Shows of the season! Star Wars Night Tickets and Family Packs

Remember, you SAVE $4.00 on every ticket you purchase in advance, so get your Star Wars Night tickets at 20% OFF. For families, check out the popular Star Wars Night Family Pack includes four tickets to the game as well as food and a commemorative laser sword, all for only $100. Plus, the base pack for a family can be customized to include additional discounted tickets for larger families and groups!

