Peraza Scheduled to Rehab with SWB

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that infielder Oswald Peraza has had his Major League Rehab Assignment transferred to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to the RailRiders game at Worcester this afternoon at 4:05 P.M.

Peraza was placed on the 10-Day Injured List retroactive to March 25 with a right shoulder strain. He began his rehab stint with Tampa on May 7, appearing in two games with the Tarpons, going 2-for-5 with a home run and a pair of walks. On May 10, his rehab assignment was transferred to Somerset, where he played in five games with two doubles and two home runs.

He was signed by New York as a non-drafted free agent in 2016 and reached Triple-A during The Final Stretch of the 2021 season. The 23-year-old made his Major League Debut on September 2, 2022, and has appeared in 70 games with the Yankees over the last two seasons, batting .216 with three home runs and 16 runs batted in.

Peraza is the second member of the Yankees to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment this season. Nick Burdi made one appearance with the RailRiders during their last homestand.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series in Worcester through Sunday and returns to PNC Field on Tuesday night at 6:05 P.M. to start a seven-game, six-day set against the Syracuse Mets, including a STEM School Day on May 22 and a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday May 23. For tickets for the upcoming homestand or for promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

