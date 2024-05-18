Late Comeback Falls Just Short as 'Pigs Topped by Tides
May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Norfolk, Virginia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-25) rallied from a 12-2 deficit to put the tying runs in scoring position in the eighth inning, but fell just shy in a 13-11 loss to the Norfolk Tides on Saturday night.
Scott Kingery doubled to lead off the game for the 'Pigs and eventually came home to score on a Weston Wilson groundout.
In the second, Aramis Garcia doubled with one out, moved to third on a passed ball, and then scored on a Cal Stevenson sacrifice fly.
Norfolk tied the game in the third with two outs as Daniel Johnson drove in a run with a double and Michael Perez then drove in Johnson with a base hit.
Four runs came across for the Tides in each of the third and fourth innings. Billy Cook had a sacrifice fly, Terrin Vavra ripped an RBI double which was followed by RBI doubles for both Johnson and Perez. In the fourth, Connor Norby scored Jackson Holliday with a double before an error allowed Norby to score. A botched double steal saw Heston Kjerstad score from third when Cook was picked off of first and Perez had an RBI hit for a third straight inning, this time a single, to make it 10-2.
The Tides pushed across single runs in the fifth and sixth, as Kjerstad plated one on a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Norby registered a second RBI double in the sixth.
The 'Pigs started their rally in the sixth. Nick Podkul drove in a run with a single before Scott Kingery drove in another with a bases loaded walk. Wilson capped the frame with a two-run single to make it 12-6.
In the eighth, Podkul drew a bases loaded walk to force home a run after the first three of the inning reached ahead of him. An error on a grounder then allowed two runs to score with Kingery following with an RBI single making it 12-10. Jordan Luplow walked to reload the bases and Wilson then drove in his fourth run of the game with a sacrifice fly, bringing the 'Pigs to within one at 12-11 with the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first. Norfolk, however, managed to escape the jam.
The Tides added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on Kjerstad's second sacrifice fly of the game, bringing the final score to 13-11.
Bryan Baker (S, 2) issued a walk in the ninth, but left the tying run at the plate to earn the save, striking out one in a scoreless ninth for Norfolk.
Cade Povich (5-1) spun six innings of two-run (one earned) baseball for Norfolk to earn the win, He allowed four hits without issuing a walk, striking out eight.
Ricardo Pinto (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding six runs on eight hits and two walks in 2.2 innings.
The 'Pigs and Tides finish their series on Sunday, May 19th at 1:05 p.m. David Parkinson (0-2, 6.48) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Tides have yet to announce a starter.
