Helman's Big Homer, Stellar Bullpen Help Saints to 4-2 Win over Storm Chasers in Resumed Game

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - Michael Helman's two-run blast in the eighth inning and 5.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball by the bullpen were enough to send the St. Paul Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers in the resumed game from Friday night on Saturday afternoon in front of 6,299 at CHS Field.

After play was halted in the fourth inning due to rain, the team's resumed on Saturday. The bullpens were incredible when play resumed. Storm Chasers left-hander Walter Pennington went 3.0 no-hit innings while walking two and striking out five. For the Saints, Ronny Henriquez went 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out three while Scott Blewett went 2.0 perfect innings and fanned two.

In the bottom of the eighth the Saints took the lead. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was hit by a pitch and Michael Helman drilled a two-run homer to right, his sixth of the season, making it 4-2.

Jorge Alcala finished off the game with his first save of the season retiring the side in order, the final out on a spectacular diving play by Helman.

On Friday night the Storm Chasers jumped out to a lead in the second when the first two runners reached as C.J. Alexander doubled to right-center and Devin Mann walked. After erasing Alexander on a fielder's choice, the Storm Chasers pulled off a double steal. Saints starter David Festa came back and got a strikeout, but a wild pitch scored Mann giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints grabbed the lead. Alex Isola led off the inning with a double to left. With one out Tony Kemp drilled a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, making it 2-1.

One home run, however, beget another as the Storm Chasers tied it at two in the fourth on a solo homer to right-center by Alexander, his seventh of the season.

