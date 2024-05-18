Baker's Blasts Bring 'birds To Series Victory Over Stripers
May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a seven-game series with a 6-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
First baseman Luken Baker became the first Memphis batter with a multi-homer game with a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run homer in the sixth. Baker's home run in the fourth inning was the second end of back-to-back home runs following a shortstop Jose Fermin home run. Baker now has 11 home runs this season and is 10 home runs shy of breaking the Memphis Redbirds career home run record.
Memphis added another run of insurance in the bottom of the eighth on a right fielder Matt Koperniak solo home run. Koperniak finished the night 3-for-4, his third three-hit game of the series.
Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein (1-4) earned his first win of the season with his best outing of the year on Saturday night. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out three in 6.0 innings.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to conclude a 13-game homestand and a seven-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday, May 19 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
