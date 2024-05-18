Saints Two Home Runs Not Enough in 4-2 Loss to Storm Chasers

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - After beginning the season in the Independent Atlantic League, Caleb Baragar was signed by the Minnesota Twins on Monday and assigned to the St. Paul Saints. He made his first start on Saturday afternoon and was strong in his debut. A costly error didn't help him in a three-run second and the Saints two solo home runs weren't enough in a 4-2 loss against the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field in front of 7,310.

After striking out the side in the first, Baragar was greeted with a leadoff double to left-center in the second by Logan Porter. With one out Ryan Fitzgerald laid down a bunt single putting runners at the corners. Tyler Gentry gave the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to left. Cam Devanney then hit a ground ball to the third baseman Dalton Shuffield, but his throw to second went into right field as Fitzgerald scored making it 2-0. With two outs, Nate Eaton made it 3-0 with an RBI double to left-center.

The Saints got one back in the bottom of the inning as Chris Williams deposited a solo homer over the left-center field wall, his third of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Michael Helman started the third inning for the Saints with a solo home run off the batter's eye in center field, his third straight game with a long ball and seventh of the season, making it 3-2. Helman finished the game 2-3 with a double, home run, RBI, and run scored. The Saints wouldn't get another man past first base the rest of the game.

The Saints bullpen was once again strong as Austin Schulfer went 1.1 hitless, shutout innings and Nick Wittgren allowed one hit in his shutout inning of relief.

The Storm Chasers did add an insurance run in the seventh courtesy of a solo home run from Nick Loftin off Hobie Harris, his second of the season.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (4-1, 4.54) against Storm Chasers LHP Daniel Lynch IV (2-0, 6.25). The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.