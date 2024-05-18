May 18 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Syracuse Mets

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Iowa Cubs (20-23) at Syracuse Mets (25-16)

Saturday, May 18 - 5:35 PM CT - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NYRHP Chris Clarke (0-1, 5.40) vs. RHP Troy Miller (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Syracuse Mets play the fifth of their six-game series tonight at NBT Bank Stadium...the I-Cubs will send right-hander Chris Clarke to the mound vs. right-handed pitcher Troy Miller, who is slated to make his first career Triple-A start for Syracuse.

LAST NIGHT'S NEWS: The I-Cubs dropped the fourth game of the series at Syracuse last night by a 12-5 score...Syracuse tallied nine extra-base hits including three home runs from former I-Cub Trayce Thompson...Iowa starter Dan Straily suffered the loss as he allowed six runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings of work.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Brennen Davis went 0-for-2 with a run scored and a walk to snap his home run streak at four games...Davis became the first I-Cub to homer in four straight games since Jared Young, who also went deep in four straight games from Sept. 5-8, 2023...it is tied for the third-longest such streak in the International League this season...Brennen has scored a run in eight straight games which is the longest active streak in the IL and the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Young scored in 11 straight contests from Sept. 5-16, 2023.

AN OFFENSIVE NIGHT: The I-Cubs snapped their three-game skid with a 10-4 win Thursday night at Syracuse... Iowa tallied 15 hits in the win which tied a season high (last - April 26 at Buffalo) and they also matched a season high with four home runs (last - April 12 at St. Paul)...starting pitcher Cade Horton earned his first Triple-A win last night as he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts...Carl Edwards Jr. got the final four outs of the contest to pick up his fourth save.

THAT'S GRAND: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario went 2-for-4 Tuesday night with a home run and five RBI...the home run was a grand slam in the fifth inning off Max Kranick...it marked the first grand slam by an I-Cub this season and first since Pete Crow-Armstrong on Sept. 5, 2023 vs. Omaha.

WALK THIS WAY: Owen Caissie walked twice last night which marked his sixth multi-walk game of the season...he has 32 free passes on the season on the season, which ranks fourth-most in the International League and is tied for fourth-most among all minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger, trailing Wichita's Emmanuel Rodriguez (36)...from April 25-May 2, Owen walked in eight consecutive games, which is the secondlongest such streak in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Chase Strumpf also walked in eight straight games from Aug. 31-Sept 12, 2023. TROUBLE OUT EAST: The I-Cubs have played 10 games on the east coast this season, playing Buffalo in a six-game series on April 23-28 and Syracuse in their current set...Iowa has gone 3-7 vs. teams in the International League Division and 17-16 vs. the International League West Division.

MAKE IT A DOUBLE: Iowa infielder BJ Murray Jr. tallied his first multi-homer game of the season and third of his career Thursday night with the last coming on July 4, 2023 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Tennessee...it marks the fifth time this year in which an I-Cub has hit more than one home run in a game (last - Matt Mervis, May 11 vs. Columbus)...Murray Jr. has also homered in back-to-back games, a feat he has accomplished three times in his career, including May 4-5, 2023 at Rocket City and May 11-12, 2023 vs. Montgomery.

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse are playing their first ever series against each other...the I-Cubs have lost three of the first four games of the series and have been outscored by Syracuse 28-25.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: In the second inning of Wednesday's game, Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr. hit back-to-back home runs for Iowa off Syracuse starter Mike Vasil...it marked the second time the I-Cubs have hit back-to-back homers this season, following Patrick Wisdom and Matt Mervis on April 9 at St. Paul...additionally, it was Murray Jr.'s first homer since April 19 vs. Louisville (G2).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.