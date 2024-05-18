Syracuse Walks off I-Cubs in Comeback Victory

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets (26-16) erased a five-run deficit in the final three innings to defeat the Iowa Cubs (20-24), 8-7, in walk-off fashion Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

I-Cub outfielder Brennen Davis , who had his four-game home run streak snapped on Friday, wasted no time starting a new one in the first inning Saturday. After Mets' starter Troy Miller loaded the bases with walks to Bryce Windham , Matt Mervis , and David Bote , Davis took Miller's 3-1 offering well over the left-field wall to make it 4-0, I-Cubs.

In the bottom of the first, the Mets got two of their own when Luisangel Acuna scored on Rylan Bannon's single, and then Bannon scored on another single by Jose Iglesias .

But Davis wasn't done. In the third, he and Alexander Canario went-back to-back. First, Canario deposited one into the woods beyond the left-field fence, and then Davis followed him, smashing one into the same location.

Iowa would push across one more in the third as Luis Vazquez scored on a wild pitch after he smacked a singe and Owen Caissie moved him to third with a double.

The Mets cut the lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the seventh when former I-Cub Joe Hudson hit a two-run homer, bringing home Mike Brosseau .

Syracuse knotted it at seven apiece in the bottom of the eighth as Bannon hit a solo shot and Trayce Thompson's two-run homer, his fourth in two days, tied it.

And the Mets' would walk it off in the ninth after Carl Edwards Jr. walked Ji-Man Choi , and pinch-runner Yolmer Sanchez scored on an Acuna single. Originally, Sanchez held up at third, but when the throw to the plate got away from Windham, Sanchez crossed the dish.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Brennen Davis began a new home run streak Saturday, crushing two no doubters and tying his single-game career-high for homers and RBI (5). Over his last eight games he has gone 12-for-24 with 14 runs, 7 homers, and 15 RBI.

- Iowa had four players with multiple hits on Saturday.

- Hayden Cantrelle is hitting .333 since making his Triple-A debut on Wednesday and has three RBI and three walks.

