WooSox Earn Series Split with 6-4 Win on Sunday

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Worcester Red Sox (35-27, 74-63) halted a three-game skid and secured a series split with a 6-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (31-30, 64-72) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Trailing 2-0 after three innings on a two-run homer from Braden Shewmake, the WooSox offense came alive for a five-run outburst in the fourth inning against Seth Elledge (L, 4-3).

Rehabber Pablo Reyes (who finished 1-for-4 with a single) reached on a throwing error to start the inning, and moved to second on a walk by Bobby Dalbec. The next batter was Ronaldo Hernandez, who roped a game-tying, two-run double off the wall in right center.

The extra-base hits kept coming, with a line shot double to left from Niko Kavadas that plated Hernandez to give Worcester a 3-2 lead, and then back-to-back RBI doubles from Bradley Zimmer and Narciso Crook to extend the advantage to 5-2. Zimmer snuck a grounder past the dive of both middle infielders and hustled to second, then came home when Crook split the gap in left center for a two-bagger of his own.

Shewmake's home run was the only blemish on Rio Gomez' line, as he finished after 4.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Cam Booser (W, 4-3) recorded the final out of the fifth and all three outs in the sixth, but did allow a two-run home run by Joe Hudson that trimmed Worcester's lead to 5-4.

The WooSox got a run back in the top of the seventh when Crook walked, moved to second on a David Hamilton single, advanced to third on a Reyes fly out, and scored on a wild pitch from Ben Heller that smacked the catcher's mitt out of Hudson's outstretched hand.

A.J. Politi (S, 14) protected the two-run lead in the ninth, working around a two-out single by Dalton Guthrie in a scoreless final frame.

Ryan Fernandez (H, 5) also impressed in two relief innings, striking out five batters and holding Gwinnett off the board in the seventh and eighth.

The WooSox return home to Polar Park for the final homestand of the season against the Syracuse Mets Tuesday through Sunday, when fans will be treated to Super Duper Fan Appreciation week in Worcester.

