Knights Drop Finale to Bulls 7-5 on Sunday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 7-5 on Sunday evening from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Bulls won five of the six games in the series.

Center fielder Yoelqui Céspedes was promoted to the Knights before the game from Double-A Birmingham and had a Triple-A debut to remember. The 25-year-old Cuban native launched his first career Triple-A home run, a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning. In all, Céspedes finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, the home run, three RBI and a stolen base.

Charlotte designated hitter Nate Mondou continued his strong offensive stretch and went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Knights tallied 11 hits in the game six loss.

RHP Brent Honeywell started the game for the Knights and allowed five runs on four hits over three innings pitched. RHP Yohan Ramirez (1-2, 5.01) was charged with the loss after he gave up a two-run home run to Tristan Gray in the top of the seventh inning. Gray homered twice in the game. Curtis Mead also homered for the Bulls in the game.

The Knights will have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. from the home of the Charlotte Knights.

