Owings Homers in Series-Clinching Victory
September 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Extra-base hits off the bat of Chris Owings and Ryan Vilade led the Indianapolis Indians in a 5-2 series-clinching victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field.
Trailing by one in the fifth inning, the Indians (63-73, 30-32) took the lead against Brenan Hanifee (L, 2-8) with a pair of doubles. With one out, Owings doubled and later scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Canaan Smith-Njigba. One batter later, Vilade drove in Smith-Njigba with a long double into the right-field corner.
Indianapolis continued to pile on, scoring on RBI singles by Grant Koch and major league rehabber Henry Davis in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively. Davis, playing in the second game of his rehab assignment, reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances with three singles and two walks.
Owings began the scoring with his second leadoff home run and Indianapolis' fourth this season. The Mud Hens (65-72, 32-31) then tied the game on three consecutive singles in the top of the third before taking the lead on a fourth-inning RBI single by Nick Maton.
After Wil Crowe took the bump for Indy to start, Beau Sulser (W, 3-1) entered in the fifth inning and began a stretch of four scoreless innings for the bullpen. He surrendered one hit, Kyle Nicolas struck out four of five total batters faced and Osvaldo Bido (S, 2) earned his second career save this week.
Owings went 3-for-5 to join Davis in leading the Indianapolis offense.
The Indians begin a six-game road trip at Omaha on Tuesday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET. Neither team has named a starter for the series opener.
