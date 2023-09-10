Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 at Syracuse

September 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (27-33, 61-72) vs. Syracuse Mets (22-37, 55-78)

Sunday, September 10, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Alemao Hernandez (2-1, 4.58) vs. RHP Justin Jarvis (0-5, 9.29)

WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped a rain-shortened contest in Syracuse last night, 2-1 in seven innings...LF DARREN BAKER accounted for two of the teams' five hits last night, his 30th multi-hit game of the season...RHP LUIS REYES logged 2.0 scoreless innings in relief of RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ, who allowed one earned on four hits through 3.0 innings pitched...Rochester looks to get back into the win column this afternoon, in their final game in Syracuse in the 2023 season...LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ is slated to make the start for the Wings coming off two-straight winning decisions, against Syracuse RHP Justin Jarvis.

GONE STREAKIN': After scoring in the top of the third inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 126 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 66)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

KLEPTOMANIACS: 2B JORDY BARLEY stole second base last night, his fourth of the season with Rochester...the Wings have now stolen a base in 10 straight games since 8/29, the longest streak by a Red Wings' team since at least 2005...

18 stolen bases since 8/29 is second-most in the International League (SWB, 21).

139 stolen bases this season trails their 2022 total by 14 (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

WELCOME TO THE BAKE SHOW: LF DARREN BAKER picked up a pair of hits last night, going 2-for-3 with an RBI...he has now logged multi-hit games in all four games this series, the first time he's done so since 8/18-26/2022 with Double-A Harrisburg...across seven games in August, he's hitting .357 (10-for-28) with three RBI and three stolen bases...

Baker now has 30 multi-hit games, joining Andrew Stevenson (44 in 2022) as the only Wings over the last two seasons to log at least 30 multi-hit games.

PUTTING THE BALL IN PLAY: The Wings offense combined to strike out just twice in the rain-shortened contest last night, tied for their fewest in a game this season (6/18 vs. SWB)...dating back to 8/1, Rochester has struck out the fourth-fewest times in the International League (287).

LONG LIVE LUIS: RHP LUIS REYES tossed 2.0 hitless innings in relief last night, while striking out and walking one...in 18 relief outings of at least 2.0 innings this season, Reyes holds a 2.14 ERA (10 ER/42.0 IP)...

His 64.1 innings pitched this season is fourth-most among International League relievers.

HILL YEAH!: CF DEREK HILL accounted for the Wings only extra-base hit last night, going 1-for-3 with his 18th double of the season...the Detroit native has now hit safely in all five games played in September, going 5-for-17 (.294) since 9/1...

The double was Hill's 32nd extra-base hit of the season, tying him with Matt Adams for second-most on the team (Travis Blankenhorn, 52).

