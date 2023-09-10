Jhonkensy Walks It Off

Jhonkensy Noel picked a great time to have his first multi-homer game of the season, hitting a solo blast in the fourth inning and a walk-off three-run home run in the ninth to defeat the RailRiders, 5-3.

Daniel Norris got the start for Columbus, going four innings and only surrendering a single run. Michael Kelly and Nic Enright (W, 5-2) worked scoreless eighth and ninth innings to put the Clippers into position to walk it off. Noel did just that, sending the Clipper faithful home happy.

Clippers clinch the series with the Saturday victory, and go for their eighth win in nine games in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park, first pitch at 1:05pm.

