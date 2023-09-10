Louisville Walks off St. Paul in Series Finale

LOUISVILLE, KY - Johnny Pereda's home run and Jose Barrero's walk off single carries the Louisville Bats over the St. Paul Saints by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings.

The win is Louisville's 70th of the season, the first 70-win season since 2016.

A solo home run in the top of the first accounted for the game's first run and gave the Saints a 1-0 lead through one inning.

In the bottom of the second, Louisville responded with a solo shot of their own courtesy of Jhonny Pereda, his sixth of the season, which tied the game at one.

A fourth inning home run for the Saints allowed them to retake the lead 2-1 entering the fifth.

Righty Michael Mariot (4-3, 6.59) delivered a strong performance on the mound, covering 4.2 innings and surrendering two runs while racking up six strikeouts.

With one out in the ninth, Jacob Hurtubise gave the Bats offense a chance to tie the game after he walked and stole second. Down to their last out, Jason Vosler was able to bring him around to score after he doubled off the top of the wall in right-center, tying the game at 2-2 where it would hold into extra innings.

Four Louisville pitchers combined to cover the games final 5.1 innings in shutout fashion, highlighted by Ryan Nutof (4-1, 5.68) striking out the side in order and Ricky Karcher (5-4, 5.37) covering two innings and earning the win.

With one out in the 10th, Pereda singled to advance the free runner Henry Ramos to third who would then come around to score after Jose Barrero's RBI single gave the Bats a 3-2 victory.

The Bats will travel to Durham next for their final road series of the year to take on the Bulls. First pitch for game one is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 pm EST with righty Alec Mills (0-2, 6.43) expected to take the hill for the Bats.

