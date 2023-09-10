SWB Game Notes - September 10

September 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-69, 32-29) vs Columbus Clippers (63-71, 30-30)

Game 136 | Road Game 67 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | Sunday, September 10, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (0-3, 7.45) vs RHP Jared Eickoff (1-5, 7.35)

FLO FLASHING GREATNESS- Estevan Florial recorded his team high 26th home run of the season last night and his fourth time with a leadoff blast. He also leads the team in steals with 25 as well. In 100 games he has batted .280 with 113 hits. The lefty has gotten the leadoff spot 98 times this season while playing all three outfield positions.

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 27 times for the most innings pitched at 150. The righty has walked just 47 to his 144 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with eleven total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-1 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100-pitch count. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 127 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

IS IT TUESDAY AGAIN? - Both the RailRiders and the Clippers will send their Tuesday starters out for a second matchup. Columbus took the first game 6-5. Lefty Edgar Barclay will make his second appearance of the week. In game one of the series, he didn't record a decision after tossing five innings of work. He allowed three runs on four hits and a pair of walks. The southpaw struck out four. Daniel Schneeman hit a gome run off of him. The Clippers will send out veteran Jerad Eickoff for the afternoon contest. The righty also pitched five innings allowing just two runs. He let up four hits and four walks, while striking out five. Jake Lamb and Jamie Westbrook each had RBI singles against the starter.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled six on the week, while getting caught twice. The team has combined for 160 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 204 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial has 26 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Six different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fifth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category to Las Vegas who leads with 214 long balls.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

