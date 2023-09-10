Baker's Big Day Leads Red Wings Past Mets

The Rochester Red Wings picked up the win in their series finale in Syracuse Sunday afternoon, 9-1. 2B Darren Baker picked up four hits for the second time this season, and finished the series with a multi-hit performance in all five games. LHP Alemao Hernandez picked up his third consecutive win on the mound, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run baseball with seven strikeouts.

After one scoreless inning, the Red Wings struck first in the top of the second inning. 1B Frankie Tostado doubled to center field and moved to third on a groundout by RF Erick Mejia. The next batter, 3B Jeter Downs tripled to right center field and drove in Tostado to give the Red Wings an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Red Wings added to their lead when DH Jake Noll led off the inning with a double. Erick Mejia and Jeter Downs each worked a walk to load the bases in the following two at-bats. C Brady Lindsly hit a two-run double to right field that brought home Noll and Mejia to extend the lead to 3-0.

Lindsly has now driven in at least two runs in four-straight games, the first Wing to do so since Jeff Clement from 6/24-27 in 2013.

Noll gave the Red Wings a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning after driving in CF Derek Hill on a sacrifice fly.

The Red Wings continued to add to the lead in the sixth. Brady Lindsly was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning and moved to second on a single by SS Jordy Barley. The next batter, Darren Baker, hit an RBI single to right field that drove in Lindsly to make it 5-0. Barley made it 6-0 after scoring on a double steal. It would be Barley's fifth stolen base of the season and Baker's 17th stolen base of the season.

CF Lorenzo Cedrola hit a solo home run, his fifth homer of the season, in the bottom of the sixth inning to get Syracuse on the board, 6-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Jeter Downs added to the Rochester lead with an RBI single that brought home Frankie Tostado to make it a 7-1 game. This was Downs' second hit and second RBI of the game. Later in the inning, Darren Baker doubled to right center field that drove in Jordy Barley and Downs to give the Red Wings a 9-1 lead.

LHP Aleamo Hernandez made his fifth start for the Wings Sunday afternoon and earned the win, tossing 6.0 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out six. This marked his third consecutive winning decision, and 13th quality start by Wings pitching this season. RHP Tommy Romero hurled 3.0 innings in relief allowing one hit and striking out three. RHP Hobie Harris closed things out for the Red Wings, tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Hernandez is the first Wings starter to go at least 6.0 full innings since Joan Adon on 7/21 against Durham.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors go to 2B Darren Baker in the Sunday matineé. The California native picked up four hits for the second time this season (4/13 vs. BUF), going 4-for-6 with a double and three RBI. Baker has now logged a multi-hit performance in five consecutive games for the first time in his professional career.

Rochester takes the day off Monday before heading west on the Thruway for their final homestand of the season, a six-game set against Lehigh Valley. First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:05 p.m.

