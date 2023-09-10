Mud Hens Drop Final Game in Indy

September 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens took on the Indianapolis Indians in the final game of a six game series at Victory Field and feel 5-2 in the series finale.

Bryan Sammons got the start on the mound for the Mud Hens. Sammons wasn't greeted nicely to start the game as Chris Owings rocketed a lead-off home run to give the Indians a 1-0 lead one batter into the ball game.

The Mud Hens scrapped their first run of the game in the third inning. Three straight singles from Nick Maton, Justyn-Henry Malloy and the RBI-single from Colt Keith brought across the Mud Hens first run of the game to tie the game at one.

Sammons settled in after giving up the lead off home run to start the game by pitching the next 2.2 innings without allowing a run before being replaced in the fourth inning by Andrew Vasquez.

In the top of the fourth inning, the first two Mud Hen hitters reached base via walks to get the inning going. Later in the inning, Indians starting pitching Will Crowe was able to get two straight outs but Nick Maton singled to right field to score a run and give the Hens a 2-1 lead.

Brenan Hanifee entered the game in the top the fifth inning from the bullpen for the Hens. With one out in the inning, Chris Owings roped a double to put himself in scoring position. Henry Davis then singled to put runners on the corners for the Indians. The next batter, Canaan Smith-Njigba grounded into forceout that allowed the runner from third to score to tie the game at 2-2. With two outs in the inning, Ryan Vilade doubled which allowed Smith-Njigba to score all the way from first to give the Indians a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Indians added another run after and RBI single from Grant Koch that scored Matt Gorski to make it 4-2 Indians after six innings.

Beau Salser and Kyle Nicolas combined for four shut out innings from the fifth through the eighth inning to keep the Mud Hens run total at two.

The Indians added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning with an RBI single from Henry Davis to make it a 5-2 ball game.

In the top if the ninth inning, Osvlado Bido entered the game from the bullpen to try and recored the save and win for the Indians. Bido pitched a scoreless inning to record the save and secure the 5-2 victory over the Mud Hens.

Notables:

Nick Maton: 2-5, R, RBI

Colt Keith: 1-4, RBI

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.