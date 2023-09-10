Yoelqui Céspedes Promoted to Charlotte Sunday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 5:05 p.m. finale against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

OF Yoelqui Céspedes was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. He will make his Triple-A debut tonight as Charlotte's center fielder in the 5:05 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Céspedes is batting seventh for the Knights.

Céspedes, 25, is hitting .214 (84-for-393) with 52 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple, nine home runs 31 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 110 games with Birmingham this season. Céspedes entered the 2023 season ranked as the number 13 prospect in Chicago's system by MLB.com and number 16 by Baseball America.

A native of Manzanillo, Cuba, Céspedes was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 15, 2021. At the time of his signing, he was rated by MLB Pipeline as the number 1 international prospect.

Last season with the Barons, the Cuban native hit .258 (118-for-458) with 65 runs scored, 29 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 59 RBI and 33 stolen bases. He led the Southern League in extra-base hits (47), ranked third in total bases (200), fourth in doubles (29) and fifth in hits (118). Defensively, he also led the Southern League in outfield assists (13) and double plays (4). In addition, he posted the second-highest fielding percentage in the league (.991).

Yoelqui is the half-brother of Yoenis Céspedes, a two-time All-Star who hit 165 home runs during an eight-year MLB career.

OF Clint Frazier was placed on Charlotte's Injured List today. In 63 games with the Knights this season, Frazier is hitting .231 (48-for-208) with 38 runs scored, 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 30 RBI and five stolen bases. He earned a promotion to the White Sox earlier this season (May 21) and posted a .197 batting average (13-for-66) with 10 runs scored, one double, one triple, three RBI and four stolen bases in 33 games.

OF Adam Haseley was placed on Charlotte's Injured List today. In 72 games this season with the Knights, Haseley is hitting .264 (74-for-280) with 39 runs scored, 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 24 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Haseley has also appeared in 22 games with the White Sox this season and has compiled a .222 batting average (8-for-36) with six runs scored, two doubles and two RBI.

