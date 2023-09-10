Former Jacksonville Lefty de Jesus Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus made his MLB debut Saturday for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. De Jesus is the 983rd player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 146th former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

De Jesus entered the game in relief in the fourth inning and went 4.1 innings, yielding three runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Miami fell 8-4 to Philadelphia.

A native of Valencia, Venezuela, De Jesus has made 15 starts out of 16 total appearances in 2023 with Jacksonville. The 26-year-old is 4-5 with a 4.97 ERA. He has ceded 87 hits in 79.2 innings while striking out 67 against 49 walks.

Originally signed by the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in 2013, De Jesus pitched in Boston's organization through the 2021 campaign, reaching as high as Triple-A Worcester. Following the 2021 campaign, he signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, spending the 2022 season with Triple-A Sacramento. De Jesus made 19 starts out of 35 appearances with the River Cats, registering a 4-5 record and 4.51 ERA in 101.2 innings. He compiled 118 strikeouts while issuing 51 walks and 108 hits allowed.

De Jesus is the seventh Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to make his major league debut, following right-handers Jeff Lindgren (April 3, Marlins), and George Soriano (April 16, Marlins), infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards (May 2, Marlins), infielder Jacob Amaya (June 18, Marlins), infielder/outfielder Dane Myers (July 4, Marlins) and left-hander Robert Garcia (July 14, Marlins). Fifteen former Jumbo Shrimp debuted in the majors during the 2022 campaign.

