Pair of Two-Run Homers Not Enough for Stripers in 6-4 Loss
September 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Joe Hudson and Braden Shewmake hammered a pair of two-run home runs for the Gwinnett Stripers (64-72), but the Worcester Red Sox (74-63) cranked four RBI doubles in a five-run fourth to jump in front and win 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: A two-run homer off the bat of Shewmake (15) made it 2-0 in the third inning. RBI doubles from Ronaldo Hernandez, Niko Kavadas, Bradley Zimmer, and Narciso Crook gave the Red Sox a 5-2 lead in the fourth. A second two-run homer by Hudson (9) brought the Stripers within a run in the sixth. An insurance run by Worcester made it 6-4 in the seventh, a score that held until the end.
Key Contributors: Hudson (2-for-4, double, homer, 2 RBIs) and Shewmake (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in all four Stripers runs. Dalton Guthrie had the other multi-hit game for Gwinnett. For Worcester, Hernandez (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) tied the game with his double, and Kavadas (1-for-4, double, RBI) gave the Red Sox the lead with his.
Noteworthy: The loss on Sunday snaps Gwinnett's nine-game winning streak in series finales. The Stripers hit eight homers in the series, outpacing Worcester by four in that category.
Next Game (Tuesday, September 12): Gwinnett at Jacksonville 7:05 p.m. ET at 121 Financial Park Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 19): Gwinnett vs. Durham 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
