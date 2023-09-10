Povich Fans Nine In Sunday Win

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (84-53) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (67-70), 11-2, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. A strong outing on the mound from the Norfolk starter and six-multi hit games from Tides batters paves the way to victory.

The starter for the Tides this afternoon, Cade Povich, got off to a hot start, striking out the side in order by catching each batter looking at strike three to open the ballgame.

It did not take long for the Norfolk bats to get going as Jackson Holliday led off the home half of the first with a double into the left-center gap. After moving up on a passed ball, Colton Cowser knocked him in with a sac fly to give the Tides the early 1-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bags and Jacob Amaya drew a walk to bring in the tying run for Jacksonville in the third. The Tides responded quickly in the bottom of the third with Coby Mayo launching a three-run blast to dead center to put Norfolk back in front by a 4-1 score.

Back-to-back doubles off the bats of Maverick Handley and Joseph Rosa brought two runs across in the fourth to extend the Norfolk lead. Later in the frame, Cowser checked in with another RBI to put the Tides up by six.

When the seventh rolled around, the Tides added on as Handley knocked in a run with the bases loaded. A Rosa groundout and a Jackson Holliday single scratched two more and Norfolk led 10-1 by the end of the inning.

Both sides would trade runs in the eighth with Peyton Burdick bringing home a run on an RBI groundout for Jacksonville and Lewin Díaz doubling home a run for the 11-2 advantage. The score would hold and the Tides came away with the series split.

Norfolk has a scheduled off day tomorrow and is back in action on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. to kick off the second half of the homestand against the visiting Memphis Redbirds. Neither side has announced a starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

Cade-orade: Taking the ball for the series finale this afternoon was Cade Povich...he tossed 5.2 innings, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits while permitting four walks and recording nine strikeouts...his nine punchouts are a season-high since he was promoted to Norfolk...he has fanned at least six batters in three of his most recent four outings on the mound and has tallied 26 in total over those starts which ranks tied for second in the International League over that span (since August 22).

Holy Cowser: Checking in with a multi-hit game today was Colton Cowser who went 2-for-3 with a run, two RBI and a walk...he has now hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, batting .286 over that span with eight runs, five extra-base hits and a .853 OPS.

Extra Mayo: Continuing to stay hot at the plate was Coby Mayo who went 1-for-5 with a three-run blast...in 22 games since August 17, he has hit safely in 17, batting .316 (25-for-79) with 16 runs, four doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBI and 20 walks while slashing .465/.633/1.098 over that span.

