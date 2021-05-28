WooSox and IronPigs Postponed Due to Rain
May 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, P.A. - Friday night's scheduled contest between the Worcester Red Sox and Lehigh Valley IronPigs was postponed due to rains in the area. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4:05 pm.
The double-dip from Coca-Cola Park will feature two seven-inning affairs. The WooSox will play their first twinbill of the season after their first rainout.
Raynel Espinal (2-1, 4.71) will start game one for Worcester, followed by Daniel Gossett (2-1, 4.50) in game two. Radio coverage starts at 4:00 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
After the weekend, the WooSox begin a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings at 6:35 p.m. Television coverage from Polar Park is on NESN+ tape delay. Radio coverage starts at 6:15 on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.
