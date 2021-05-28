Iowa Registers One Hit, Suffers Sixth Straight Loss
May 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (9-11) registered just one hit, falling 4-0 to the St. Paul Saints (11-11) for their sixth straight loss, Friday at Principal Park.
Alec Mills made his second rehab start for Iowa, allowing two runs on five hits through four innings of work. Mills walked one batter and struck out five in his outing.
Dakota Mekkes followed Mills with three innings of relief tonight, the longest outing of his career since April 10, 2017, with South Bend. Mekkes allowed just one hit and struck out four batters, lowering his ERA to 2.61.
Griffin Jax recorded his third win of the season, two of those wins coming at the expense of the I-Cubs. The righty spun six innings of one-hit ball, walking just two batters while striking out 10.
Shaun Anderson and Ian Gibaut completed the one-hit effort, tossing the final three innings of the game for St. Paul.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- With tonight's loss, the Iowa Cubs officially dropped their first series of the season. Through their first three series of the season, they were 2-1-0.
- Vance Vizcaino recorded the only hit for Iowa, a leadoff double in the fifth inning off of starter Griffin Jax. Since joining the I-Cubs, Vizcaino is hitting .455 (5-for-9) with three runs batted in.
Iowa will look for their first win of the series in game five tomorrow night with first pitch between the two teams set for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 28, 2021
- Iowa Registers One Hit, Suffers Sixth Straight Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Griffin Jax Fans Career High 10 as Saints Blank I-Cubs 4-0 for Fifth Straight Win - St. Paul Saints
- Hens Fight, But Fall in 6-4 Defeat - Toledo Mud Hens
- Seven-Run Third Inning Leads Durham Past Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Slug Past Clippers, Win 10th Straight - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Sail Past Tides 17-5 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Bulls Win Seventh Straight, Down Jumbo Shrimp 9-1 - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Lose Rain-Soaked Game at Gwinnett: May 28, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 28, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Gutierrez Impresses in Debut After Dominant Run with Bats - Louisville Bats
- May 28 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-9) at Omaha Storm Chasers (13-7) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Complete Wild, Come-From-Behind Win against Hens - Louisville Bats
- WooSox and IronPigs Postponed Due to Rain - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 28, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs and Worcester Postponed Due to Rain - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 5:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Postponed Friday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Single-Game Tickets for June Go on Sale June 1 at 10 a.m. - Rochester Red Wings
- ECMC to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets to Host First Virtual Education Day in MiLB History - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Mets Announce Expanded Seating for June and New Promotions - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Rally Proved Not Enough in Walk-Off Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Isbel Delivers Walk-Off Win for Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Three-Run Ninth Sinks Iowa for Fifth Straight Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Pivot, Pivot, Pivot: Saints Score Three in Ninth for 4-2 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.