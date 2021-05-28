Iowa Registers One Hit, Suffers Sixth Straight Loss

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (9-11) registered just one hit, falling 4-0 to the St. Paul Saints (11-11) for their sixth straight loss, Friday at Principal Park.

Alec Mills made his second rehab start for Iowa, allowing two runs on five hits through four innings of work. Mills walked one batter and struck out five in his outing.

Dakota Mekkes followed Mills with three innings of relief tonight, the longest outing of his career since April 10, 2017, with South Bend. Mekkes allowed just one hit and struck out four batters, lowering his ERA to 2.61.

Griffin Jax recorded his third win of the season, two of those wins coming at the expense of the I-Cubs. The righty spun six innings of one-hit ball, walking just two batters while striking out 10.

Shaun Anderson and Ian Gibaut completed the one-hit effort, tossing the final three innings of the game for St. Paul.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With tonight's loss, the Iowa Cubs officially dropped their first series of the season. Through their first three series of the season, they were 2-1-0.

- Vance Vizcaino recorded the only hit for Iowa, a leadoff double in the fifth inning off of starter Griffin Jax. Since joining the I-Cubs, Vizcaino is hitting .455 (5-for-9) with three runs batted in.

Iowa will look for their first win of the series in game five tomorrow night with first pitch between the two teams set for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

