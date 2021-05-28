Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 28, 2021

Friday, May 28th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (8-13) at Gwinnett Stripers (12-9) Game 4 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #22 of 120 / Road Game #10 of 60

RHP Tommy Parsons (0-0, 3.05 ERA) vs RHP Bryse Wilson (1-0, 3.27 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds had a difficult night in Gwinnett, dropping a 14-2 contest on Thursday night. With the win, the Stripers have now taken the first three games of the series at Coolray Field. Gwinnett got off to a hot start, scoring eight runs in the second inning and five runs in the fifth. Alex Jackson had a huge game, hitting three home runs and driving in seven runs. The Redbirds got their two runs on solo home runs from José Rondón and Matt Szczur.

Today's Starter: Tommy Parsons will make his fifth appearance and third start of the season for the Redbirds tonight. Parsons is coming off an outstanding start last week against Louisville in which he pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two runs. It was the longest start for any Redbirds pitcher in 2021. The 25-year-old did not allow a hit or a run over five innings of work in an extended relief role against Nashville on May 15. Over his last three appearances, Parsons has pitched 16.0 innings and yielded just three earned runs. Parsons enters tonight with a .181 batting average against, which is the eighth-best mark in Triple-A East.

Gwinnett Starter: Bryse Wilson will make the start for Gwinnett this evening. Wilson has made five starts for the Atlanta Braves this season and two with Gwinnett. In his two outings with the Stripers, Wilson has allowed four earned runs in 11.0 innings. The 23-year-old is 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 24.2 innings over his five starts with the Braves. Wilson jumped on the national scene during the 2020 National League Championship Series when he pitched six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wilson was the Braves' fourth-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Orange High School in Hillsborough, NC.

When You're Hot, You're Hot: José Rondón hit a home run in the fourth inning of last night's game against Gwinnett. Rondón now has six long balls this season, the most on the team. Rondón also went deep in the game on Wednesday night, making this the third time this season he has homered in back-to-back games.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds have developed a flair for the dramatic over the last handful of games. Last Tuesday against Louisville, the 'Birds put together a game-tying comeback in the ninth inning before falling in extra innings. Between Wednesday and Saturday, the 'Birds put together a four-game win streak, all of the comeback variety. Memphis also had a walk-off wins on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Each of the four wins were by one run. The 'Birds put together another game-tying comeback in the ninth inning Tuesday night before ultimately falling on a walk-off single in the bottom of that inning.

Nootbaar the Star: Lars Nootbaar has been on fire over his last 13 games. During that stretch, Nootbaar is 18-47 (.383) with four HR, 13 RBI , and 15 runs. Nootbaar hit all four of his home runs in the series against Louisville including two in the game on Sunday.

Defense Wins Championships: The Memphis Redbirds have been outstanding on defense this season. Through 21 games, the 'Birds have a .987 fielding percentage, which is tied for the best in all of Triple-A. Memphis has also only made ten errors on the year, the second-fewest across the Triple-A landscape.

Going for the Gold: Matthew Liberatore and José Rondón will be away from the Redbirds for a little while. Both players are competing for their respective countries in qualifying for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Liberatore will be pitching for Team USA while Rondón is representing Venezuela.

A New Opponent: This series is the first all-time between the Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers. Gwinnett had been a member of the International League since 2009 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Southeast Division in 2021. Memphis had been a member of the Pacific Coast League since 1998.

