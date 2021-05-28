Syracuse Mets to Host First Virtual Education Day in MiLB History

Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce details for a virtual Education Day that will take place on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The game against the Worcester Red Sox was originally scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start and has been officially changed to a noon start to accommodate the educational element.

The Syracuse Mets game will be available on the day of the game for all students via a free broadcast link on syracusemets.com. Classes can participate in school as a group, or students can join on the link as they are home in remote learning environments. Educational components will be built into the broadcast by John Dalgety, a teacher from the Phoenix (NY) School District that has helped the Mets incorporate more education components into Education Day over the years. Dalgety worked closely with Shaun Moriarty, a teacher from the Worcester School system, who is coordinating the effort to get students from Massachusetts involved.

"Education Day is a time-honored tradition across the minor leagues, and we wanted to find a way for this to continue to happen in this time of COVID-19," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "This was an idea presented to us by our creative teachers in CNY, so we asked for permission, and with support from MLB, we will be able to let students participate in the fun of Education Day from home and school."

Approvals for game time changes were provided by the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Major League Baseball.

Tickets for home Syracuse Mets games in June will go on sale May 28th at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets for virtual Education Day or other June games at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

