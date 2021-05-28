Syracuse Mets Announce Expanded Seating for June and New Promotions

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are expanding seating to fully vaccinated fans starting in June. The team will expand overall capacity to the stadium with larger sections for fully vaccinated fans. Non-vaccinated fans will still have sections in all levels of the stadium.

Fully vaccinated fans will now be able to sit in selected sections located in the lower seating bowl from dugout to dugout, including the four-top seating sections. Staff will check for proof of full vaccinations at the entry gates, and ushers will verify at the seating sections. Children 15 and under are exempt and allowed into these sections with a fully vaccinated adult escort. These non-vaccinated young fans must wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seat.

Non-vaccinated fans will have seating options in the 100, 200 and 300 levels in socially-distanced seating pods and must wear their masks at all times unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seat. Fully vaccinated fans can sit in non-vaccinated sections but not the other way around.

All fans are still required to wear masks while occupying indoor spaces such as restrooms, the Team Store, elevators, and stairwells.

"We are excited to be opening up to more fans," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Our fans love the renovations and love getting to go to events outside, in a clean, safe environment. We can't wait to see more fans safely in June!"

Capacity will raise to 5,079 from the previously-allowed 20% capacity of 2,163. 100% stadium capacity at NBT Bank Stadium is 10,815.

To celebrate the new capacity, the Syracuse Mets will have "Used Snow Fence and Broken Zip Tie" Giveaway day on Thursday, June 10th.

"We like to have a little fun, and we thought this would be a silly way to celebrate the ability to open up to more fans. As we cut the zip ties and snow fence that have been used to create the socially-distanced pods, we will save and give to the fans to remember this unique period of time we are all going through," said Smorol.

In addition to "Used Snow Fence and Broken Zip Tie" Giveaway Day on Dollar Thursday, June 10th, the team will have a Pete Alonzo Bobblehead giveaway, a Moses Fleetwood Walker Bobblehead giveaway day, and two firework shows in June.

Syracuse Mets game tickets for June will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 28th at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

