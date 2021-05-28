Bats Complete Wild, Come-From-Behind Win against Hens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Dwight Smith Jr. doubled with two outs in the eighth inning to spark a five-run comeback, and Nicky Delmonico made two solid defensive plays at first base in the ninth as the Louisville Bats notched a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Toledo Mud Hens Thursday night at Slugger Field.

With Louisville trailing 2-0 with two outs in the eighth, Delmonico and Alfredo Rodriguez kept the inning alive with back-to-back singles that cut the deficit to 2-1 and put two men on for Smith Jr. The Bats outfielder turned on the second pitch of his at-bat to drive a ball to the wall and plate both the tying and go-ahead runs in Delmonico and Rodriguez.

Chris Okey then walked and TJ Friedl plated what proved to be a pair of valuable insurance runs with a two-RBI knock to the gap in left that bumped the lead to 5-2.

The Mud Hens made it interesting in the ninth, pulling within one run on an RBI triple and run-scoring single with just one out in the inning. However, Louisville closer R.J. Alaniz induced back-to-back groundouts to escape the jam. Delmonico was key in converting the outs, picking a throw in the dirt on the first play and beating the runner on a race to first for the final out of the game.

Bats starter Bo Takahashi authored his second quality start of his last three appearances with just two runs over 6.0 innings. He retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced during an early pitchers' duel with his counterpart, Rony Garcia (5.0ip, 0r).

The Bats and Mud Hens continue their six-game series Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field at 7 p.m. Left-hander Reiver Sanmartin will make his Triple-A debut for Louisville against RHP Matt Manning (0-1 6.52).

