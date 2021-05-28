ECMC to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine at Sahlen Field
May 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Erie County Medical Center Corporation caregivers will staff a pop-up vaccine site outside Sahlen Field prior to the upcoming Toronto Blue Jay games on June 1st and June 2nd. The site will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Anyone who gets vaccinated at the site will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a 2022 Buffalo Bisons game and will also be eligible for a Toronto Blue Jays raffle for prizes that include: four tickets to a Blue Jays-Yankees game in Buffalo, three player-autographed baseballs and a player-autographed jersey.
ECMC Sahlen Field Pop-Up Vaccination Site
When: Tuesday, June 1st & Wednesday, June 2nd
Where: Bisons Plaza
Time: 5:00pm - 7:30pm
