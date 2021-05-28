Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 5:05 p.m.
May 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - Friday's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field in Rochester has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 29th in Rochester with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
