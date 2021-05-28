Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday
May 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Syracuse Mets at Frontier Field has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 29 at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Tickets to Friday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home date this season. Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Saturday or Sunday, or can exchange them for any of the future games once those games are put on sale. The 12 games in June will be available for ticket exchanges beginning June 1 at 10 a.m. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.
This is the first postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 28, 2021
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Postponed Friday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Single-Game Tickets for June Go on Sale June 1 at 10 a.m. - Rochester Red Wings
- ECMC to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets to Host First Virtual Education Day in MiLB History - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Mets Announce Expanded Seating for June and New Promotions - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Rally Proved Not Enough in Walk-Off Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Isbel Delivers Walk-Off Win for Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Three-Run Ninth Sinks Iowa for Fifth Straight Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Pivot, Pivot, Pivot: Saints Score Three in Ninth for 4-2 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.