SWB RailRiders Postponed Friday
May 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Buffalo Bisons, slated for Friday evening at PNC Field, has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons will make up tonight's game on Thursday, September 2, at PNC Field as part of a doubleheader at 5:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo continue this series on Saturday, May 29, at 4:05 P.M. Gates open at 3 with a RailRiders hat giveaway for the first 2,500 fans.
For tickets and more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
15-6
