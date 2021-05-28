Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-9) at Omaha Storm Chasers (13-7)

May 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #21 / Road #15: Indianapolis Indians (11-9) at Omaha Storm Chasers (13-7)

PROBABLES: RHP Steven Wright (1-0, 1.00) vs. RHP Jackson Kowar (4-0, 1.25)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Facing a 5-1 deficit following the third inning, the Indians attempted a comeback but lost on a walk-off single by Kyle Isbel in the bottom of the ninth. Bligh Madris began the scoring with his first Triple-A home run in the second inning, a solo shot to right field. The Storm Chasers immediately retaliated with two home runs over the next two innings to take a 5-1 lead. The Indians mounted their comeback in the seventh inning with a two-run single by Kevin Kramer sparking a four-run frame. The Storm Chasers ended the game with one out and two runners on base in the ninth following a leadoff single by Sebastian Rivero.

KRAMER CONNECTING: Kevin Kramer's two-run single in the seventh inning scored the first runs in the Indians seventh-inning comeback. The shortstop went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored last night at Omaha. He has dominated at the plate of late, hitting .351 (13-for-37) with five runs scored, nine RBI and seven walks to only five strikeouts. Kramer, who is in his third season with the Indians, has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games with four multi-hit performances in that span.

SHARPE SHOOTING: With a leadoff double in the seventh inning to jumpstart the Indians four-run comeback, Chris Sharpe has retaken sole possession of the league lead with eight doubles. The Indians leadoff hitting center fielder has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games dating back to May 12, with a team-leading eight-game hitting streak from May 14-22. Since May 12, he has hit .256 (11-for-43) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, a home run, two RBI and 10 walks. Sharpe split the 2019 season between High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona and hit a combined .254 (116-for-457) with 31 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases. His 31 doubles between the two levels was tied for second among Pirates farmhands.

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris launched his first Triple-A home run and went 2-for-4 with two RBI last night at Omaha. It was his second consecutive multi-hit and multi-RBI game after he drove in three runs for his first Triple-A RBI on Wednesday. Since being promoted from Double-A Altoona and making his Triple-A debut on May 20, Madris is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with four multi-hit games. In 132 games with Altoona in 2019, he hit .260 (119-for-457), with his hits total ranking sixth among Pirates farmhands and seventh among Eastern League leaders. His 26 doubles that season ranked tied for eighth among Pirates farmhands and ninth in the EL.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to break a four-game losing streak and win their first game of the series tonight at Omaha. With an Indy loss, Omaha could take a 3.0 game lead over the Indians in the Triple-A East Midwest division and clinch the series win with two games still remaining between the two teams this weekend. RHP Steven Wright will make his second start with the Indians tonight facing off against a top Royals prospect, RHP Jackson Kowar.

WRIGHT RETURNS: Steven Wright returns to the Indians starting rotation tonight after making his last appearance on May 22 at St. Paul out of the bullpen. In that outing, he tossed 2.0 hitless innings and stranded two runners on base with a key called third strike on a knuckleball high-and-outside to his final batter faced. Wright's only start of the 2021 season came at Victory Field on 5/15 vs. Toledo, and he earned the win after going 5.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. In three total appearances this season, he has a 1.00 ERA (1er/9.0ip) and 10 strikeouts.

SCOUTING THE STORM CHASERS: The Royals' preseason No. 4 prospect and No. 93 overall by Baseball America, Jackson Kowar, takes the mound against the Indians tonight. Kowar leads the Triple-A East with four wins this season in four starts and ranks fifth with a 1.25 ERA (3er/21.2ip). He has not allowed more than one run in any of his appearances, and he's coming off his only quality start of the season on May 22 at Iowa (6.0ip, 4h, 1r, 1er, 1bb, 10k). Kowar isn't the first top prospect the Indians had on the schedule to face this week, with preseason No. 2/25 (Baseball America) Daniel Lynch earning the win in the first game of the series.

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION RIVALRY, RENEWED: The Indians and then-Omaha Royals played each other as part of the American Association from 1969-97. According to Omaha's records from that time frame, Indianapolis leads the all-time series, 280-268 (.511). Since 1988 (Indianapolis' records), the Indians are leading Omaha 87-72 (.547) overall, but the Storm Chasers hold the advantage in Nebraska, 32-49 (.395). The two teams met in the American Association Championship series four times, with the Indians taking the 1982, '88 and '89 series. Per Omaha's records, the Indians lead, 11-9, in the postseason.

