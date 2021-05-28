Single-Game Tickets for June Go on Sale June 1 at 10 a.m.

ROCHESTER, NY - Single-game tickets to the 12 Rochester Red Wings home games in June will go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Office, at RedWingsBaseball.com, or by calling 423-WING (9464). Only these 12 games (June 15-20 vs. Buffalo and June 22-27 vs. Worcester) will be available in case New York State and/or Major League Baseball guidelines and protocols change in the future. Tickets purchased in advance are $20 in the 100 level and $15 in the 200 level, while tickets purchased the day of the game are $22 in the 100 level and $17 in the 200 level.

Season Seats are still available to fans at up to 70% off the Ticket Office prices by calling 454-1001.

Rochester continues its series with Syracuse at Frontier Field tonight at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 5:05 p.m., and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. before starting a 12-game road trip at Worcester (June 1-6) and Lehigh Valley (June 8-13). The series in Worcester will be the first against the WooSox, who moved from Pawtucket prior to 2021.

