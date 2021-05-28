Gutierrez Impresses in Debut After Dominant Run with Bats

CINCINNATI - Former Louisville Bats starter Vladimir Gutierrez made his MLB debut this afternoon for the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Pitching in a tough park against one of the more potent offenses in the league, Gutierrez did not disappoint, working 5.0 innings of two-hit ball and allowing just one run while tallying three strikeouts.

Gutierrez features a four-pitch arsenal with a fastball that sits around the mid-90s, slider, changeup and curveball. The Reds' No. 12 prospect used each of his four primary pitches in his debut, primarily relying on his fastball (58%), changeup (15%) and curve (13%), and even added three sinkers to the mix.

Gutierrez began the season in Louisville and authored quality starts in two of his three appearances before joining the Reds. He went 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 21 punch outs and held opposing hitters to just a .153 batting average across 17.0 innings of work during his Triple-A tenure.

After being scratched from his scheduled start with Louisville on Tuesday, Gutierrez filled in for the Reds on Friday at Wrigley Field. He retired the first five hitters in order before allowing his first baserunner via a walk in the bottom of the second inning.

The right-hander later pitched his way out of a two-on and one-out jam in the fourth, striking out the Cubs' Wilson Contreras and Rafael Ortega. He allowed his lone run on a screaming, line-drive home run that just crested the wall in left field to give the Cubs the only run they would need in their 1-0 victory over Cincy.

"I really wanted to go out there and give it my best and get a win, but unfortunately we didn't get the win today," Gutierrez said through a translator after the game.

As for the nerves, he said he needed an inning before it was just another start.

"I was shaking a little bit in the first inning and especially the first batter," Gutierrez sad. "Once I got through that inning and got to the dugout, the guys were all there, I was able to relax a bit. The pitching coaches told me to take my time out on the field and breathe a little bit."

With his family in attendance, Gutierrez not only accomplished the dream of making his Major League debut, but also impressed with the performance.

"Outstanding. He did exactly what we've seen of him a lot," Reds manager David Bell said. "He attacked, threw strikes, really good life on his fastball, really pitched and heavily relied on his fastball but also showed good breaking balls -- a good curveball, a good slider. Seemed totally unfazed by being here, but I know it was very meaningful for him. He handled it extremely well."

Gutierrez was originally signed as an international free agent in 2016. He reached Triple-A with Louisville in 2019 and made just 30 starts in the Minors before today's debut.

