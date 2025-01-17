Winterhawks Hand Warriors Friday Loss

January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Second period missed chances were the difference Friday as the Moose Jaw Warriors fell 5-2 to the Portland Winterhawks at the Events Centre.

Moose Jaw was able to generate a consistent attack in the opening moments. Three minutes in, Ethan Semeniuk led a rush across the Portland line and then dangled his way to the left goal line. It was there where he put a backhand shot past goalie Marek Schneider, his 12th of the year gave the Warriors an early lead.

As the period continued, Portland had plenty of time inside the Moose Jaw zone. With seven and a half minutes remaining, Carter Sotheran tied the game at one, and then with under three minutes left, Kayd Ruedig trickled the puck over the goal line to give the Winterhawks the lead.

Moose Jaw had plenty of energy to start the second period as they looked to battle back in the game.

Six minutes in, Casey Brown stole the puck away from the Winterhawks high in the Portland zone. That led to a breakaway for Brown and he finished the rush with his first WHL goal to tie the game at two.

Moose Jaw kept the pressure on Portland throughout the frame, they outshot the Winterhawks 13-7 in the period, with several of those shots coming inside the dots.

Unfortunately, the visitors were the more opportunistic team in the second period, Portland got goals from Alex Weiermair and Kyle McDonough 48 seconds apart at the midway point to take a two-goal lead.

Portland extended their lead six minutes into the third period when Hudson Darby scored.

The Warriors tried to claw back into the game but were unable to capitalize and eventually fell to the Winterhawks.

Looking at special teams, Moose Jaw was 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Moose Jaw's weekend homestand continues Saturday at the Events Centre with their first game of the season against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

