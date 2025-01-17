Raiders Rout Broncos
January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Prince Albert, SK - The Swift Current Broncos couldn't handle the Prince Albert Raiders on the road, falling 7-1 at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night.
A tough start to the first period as just past the five minute mark the Raiders would strike first as Riley Boychuk would finish a 2-on-1 play to make it 1-0 Prince Albert. Just over two minutes later, Lukas Dragecevic would complete another odd-man rush for his 9th of the season and a 2-0 lead and exactly a minute after the Raiders took the 2-0 lead. Tomas Mrsic would add to Prince Albert's advantage with his 24th of the season. Swift Current would finally get things going in their direction on the man-advantage as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would wire home his 29th of the season from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) & Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) at 17:27 to bring the deficit to 3-1 after 1.
It was more of the same in the second period as the Raiders would go on the attack early in the second period at 1:34 Rilen Kovacevic would fire his 24th of the season past Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) to make it 4-1. Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) would come in relief of Dyck but the Raiders would keep coming as Justice Christensen would make a blast go past Rocha for a 5-1 Prince Albert lead. Despite outshooting the Raiders 13-7 the Broncos would give up their 6th goal against as Brayden Dube would get his 19th of the season to give Prince Albert a five-goal lead to the 3rd.
The Raiders would close out the scoring in the 3rd with a 5-on-3 power play goal as Niall Crocker would notch his 17th of the season closing the game out and a 7-1 Raider win.
Swift Current drops their record to 20-18-1-1 while the Raiders now a point back of Saskatoon for first in the East Division are 22-15-3-0.
The Broncos will turn their attention to a home meeting with the Portland Winterhawks Saturday night. Get your tickets for SaskTel night on our website or at the Stable.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025
- Oil Kings Earn First Win On Saskatchewan Swing Over Pats - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Winterhawks Hand Warriors Friday Loss - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Rout Broncos - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Take Positive Strides in 3-2 Loss to Oil Kings - Regina Pats
- Hawks Down Warriors, 5-2, in Rematch of 2024 WHL Championship - Portland Winterhawks
- Calgary Hitmen Announce Driving Force as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Hitmen
- Game Preview: Game 43 at Edmonton Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Game 43 at Edmonton Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Take On Thunderbirds In Weekend Home And Home - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip in Regina - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Open 3-In-3 Weekend in Prince Albert - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Open Weekend against Winterhawks - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: January 17 at Moose Jaw - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Chiefs: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Giants - January 17, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.