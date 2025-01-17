Broncos Open 3-In-3 Weekend in Prince Albert

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (20-17-1-1) open a three-in-three weekend on the road to the Art Hauser Centre to battle the Prince Albert Raiders (21-15-3-0) Friday night.

The Broncos are coming off a 6-3 win at home Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oil Kings, putting them just three point back of the Raiders for 2nd in the East Division standings heading into this weekend's action. Prince Albert was victorious earlier in the week holding on to a 5-4 win at home against the Portland Winterhawks. Swift Current in the second half of the WHL Season are off to a great start sporting a 3-1-1 record so far. While the Raiders are 6-4-0-0 in their last ten games.

You can catch tonight's action live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop is set for 7 PM. Swift Current will return home Saturday against the Portland Winterhawks before closing out the weekend in Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon.

2024-25 Regular Season: 20-17-1-1 Home: 14-7-1-0 Away: 6-10-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 3-1-1-0 Home: 2-0-1-0 Away: 1-1-0-0

LAST GAME 6-3 W vs Oil Kings: The Broncos scored five unanswered goals between the second and third periods lead by Clarke Caswell with three points. While Brady Birnie chipped with two goals and Kurt Rookes scored his first WHL goal in part of a Gordie-Howe Hat-Trick in the win for Swift Current 6-3 over the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday night.

VS RAIDERS: This is the sixth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. The Raiders took the most recent contest at InnovationPlex 7-5 downing the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks. Since 1996 the Broncos are 107-63-12-10 with five ties and on the road against the Raiders are 47-33-10-3 (four ties). Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against Prince Albert this season with 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists).

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC) October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (9-4 SC) October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 PA) December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert (2-1 PA) March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

December 28/2024 - at Swift Current (7-5 PA)

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

