Chiefs' Balance Shines as Cristall Tallies Two Assists in Home Debut

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs returned to home ice on Friday night for the much-anticipated home-debut of newest Chiefs' forward, Andrew Cristall. The Washington Capitals' prospect entered the game with five goals and seven assists in his last two games, with the Chiefs winning by a combined score of 22-2 in Wenatchee and Kelowna. Former Chief goaltender, Cooper Michaluk began the game on the bench for the visiting Prince George Cougars.

Andrew Cristall and Shea Van Olm entered the game tied for the league lead in goals, but they combined to provide the assists on Spokane's opening goal, just 38 seconds into the contest. Defenseman Will McIsaac made a rare foray towards the left slot and smacked a one timer past the sprawling Ravensbergen in Prince George's net. It was the second goal of the season for the St. Louis Blues' prospect.

Blink and you'll miss Spokane scoring again as Chase Harrington took the full-length pass from Mathis Preston and beat the goaltender with a slick one-on-one move. Time of the goal was just 1:32 with assists going to Mathis Preston and Will McIsaac.

The Chiefs earned a power play later in the period after Dawson Cowan was run over in net by a Prince George Cougar player. The Chiefs' netminder would shake it off and hop right back in goal. Berkly Catton punished the Cougars with his 19th score of the season and fifth in the past three games.

The Chiefs tallied a whopping 23 shots on goal in the first period to just five for the visitors.

Spokane was caught making a change on the penalty kill in the second period as Terik Parascak received a pass from Riley Heidt and finished on the breakaway at 8:34. Prince George Cougars' goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen started the play, coming off his line to make a long-range pass, earning the secondary assist.

Shea Van Olm knocked in his WHL-leading 32nd goal of the season at 11:52 to make it a 4-1 game.

Coco Armstrong found the net yet again to make it a 5-1 game at 14:34 in the second. He took the bouncing puck and outraced the defense towards goal and scored on former Chief Cooper Michaluk, who was in net in relief.

Koehn Zimmer scored a consolation goal at 18:19 of the third for the Cougars to make it a 5-2 final score.

Spokane's vaunted power play had plenty of practice during the game with 10 chances, scoring on two of them. The Chiefs were 5/7 on the penalty kill and racked up 44 shots to 24 for Prince George.

Spokane relied on a balanced attack with five different goal scorers and five different players recording multi-point nights. The top line of Van Olm - Catton - Cristall totaled two goals and four assists. Dawson Cowan won the goaltender battle Friday, stopping 22/24 shots and earning his WHL-leading 22nd win of the season.

The team will be back in action right away on Saturday night against the Lethbridge Hurricanes for Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory. The Chiefs will be wearing specialty Military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Washington Fallen Heroes Project.

