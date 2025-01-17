Pats Take Positive Strides in 3-2 Loss to Oil Kings

January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats battled hard until the end but fell 3-2 to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday inside the Brandt Centre.

It was another 3-2 final between the Pats and Oil Kings, as all three meetings have ended in 3-2 decisions.

Jack Toogood's fourth of the season nine seconds after the Pats tied the game at two proved to be the winner on Friday, as the Oil Kings broke their two-game skid. Adam Jecho and Gavin Hodnett also scored for Edmonton and Ethan Simcoe made 20 saves for his fifth win this season.

Zach Pantelakis and Jace Egland scored for the Pats while Kelton Pyne made 30 saves in the loss.

FINAL SCORE: Oil Kings 3, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Oil Kings at 1:17 - Gavin Hodnett (20), unassisted // Hodnett picked off a pass, and deked out Pyne to give the Oil Kings an early 1-0 lead.

1-1: Pats at 6:05 - Zach Pantelakis (8), assisted by Ephram McNutt & Zachary Lansard // McNutt's shot was stopped by Simcoe but puck was stuck under his left pad where Pantelakis got a piece of it to knock it home to tie the game at 1-1.

Second Period

2-1: Oil Kings at 1:13 - Adam Jecho (10), assisted by Lucas Sawchyn & Blake Fiddler (PP) // Sawchyn sent a cross-ice pass to Jecho who one-timed it off of Pyne's blocker and past the Pats netminder to make it 2-1 for the visitors.

2-2: Pats at 12:24 - Jace Egland (3), unassisted (SH) // Egland stole the puck high in the Pats zone, broke in alone, and sent a backhander past the Oil Kings netminder to tie the game up at 2-2.

3-2: Oil Kings at 12:33 - Jack Toogood (4), assisted by Luke Powell // Powell found Toogood wide open in front of the Pats net and he tapped it home to restore the Oil Kings lead at 3-2.

Third Period

No Scoring.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 8-8-6-22 | Edmonton - 13-10-10-33

PP: Regina - 0/3 | Edmonton - 1/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (30 saves / 33 shots)

Edmonton: Ethan Simcoe (20 saves / 22 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Kelton Pyne (30 Saves) - Pats

Second: Lukas Sawchyn (1A) - Oil Kings

Third: Jace Egland (1G) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Zach Pantelakis scored his eighth of the season and goals in back-to-back games. He has 10 points (7G-3A) in his last 11 games. Jace Egland ended a three-game pointless streak with his first career shorthanded marker. Ephram McNutt has notched assists in back-to-back games. He has three assists in his last four games. Zach Lansard had an assist and has points (2G-1A) in three straight games. He also has points (2G-2A) in four of his last five games. Regina falls to 1-1-1 against Edmonton this season. The Pats fell to 12-23-4-2 while the Oil Kings moved to 23-16-1-2.

COMING UP

The Pats head on the road for a three-game Alberta trip that starts in Calgary against the Hitmen on Sunday, January 19th at 5:00 p.m. (SK Time).

