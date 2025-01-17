Tigers Shut Out Hitmen 3-0

January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

CALGARY, AB - The Tigers travelled to Calgary to take on the Hitmen in the first game of a home and home weekend series. With the two teams tied atop the Central Division standings with 52 points, the points up for grabs could be crucial as the teams battle for the top seed.

Kadon McCann got the Tigers on the board early in the first period with his seventh of the season. With the Tigers pressuring hard in the offensive zone, the Hitmen tried to move the puck out of danger but McCann intercepted the pass in the slot. He let a quick wrister go and beat the goaltender on the glove side. The Tigers continued to control the play and apply pressure in the offensive zone throughout the opening frame. Oasiz Wiesblatt made it a 2-0 game while on the man advantage just after the midway point of the period. Going hard to the net, Wiesblatt was able to tap in the rebound off Gavin McKenna's shot in the blue paint for his 19th of the year. Tanner Molendyk also picked up a helper on the power play marker. During the period the Tigers peppered the Hitmen netminder with an impressive 23 shots on goal.

The Tigers' power play unit got another opportunity midway through the second period. Parked in front of the net, Ryder Ritchie picked up his 13th of the season when the puck ricocheted off his skate blade and into the net. Wiesblatt and McKenna added to their game totals with the assists.

Intent on maintaining their lead, the Tigers continued to pressure hard in the third period outshooting the Hitmen 19-7 in the frame. Despite the high number of shots, the goalies were the stars of the period keeping the score the same until the final buzzer. The physical play came out late in the game building up to what will be a very exciting game back in Medicine Hat tomorrow night.

Harrison Meneghin got the start in net for the Tigers. He had a perfect game stopping all 20 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season. Daniel Hauser had a good game in net for the Hitmen allowing only three goals against on 50 shots.

Shots

Medicine Hat - 50

Calgary - 20

Special Teams:

PP: 2/6 - 33.3%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Harrison Meneghin - Medicine Hat

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Daniel Hauser - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Veeti Vaisanen

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Calgary Hitmen in the back end of the home and home series. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST) and you can get tickets at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

