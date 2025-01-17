Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars Friday Night

January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home to host the Prince George Cougars at Spokane Arena Friday night. The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back wins that saw the team score ten or more goals. Berkly Catton, Andrew Cristall and Shea Van Olm have all logged hat tricks this week.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online here.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

