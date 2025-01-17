Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars Friday Night
January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home to host the Prince George Cougars at Spokane Arena Friday night. The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back wins that saw the team score ten or more goals. Berkly Catton, Andrew Cristall and Shea Van Olm have all logged hat tricks this week.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
PROMO: Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online here.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025
- Calgary Hitmen Announce Driving Force as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Hitmen
- Game Preview: Game 43 at Edmonton Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Game 43 at Edmonton Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Take On Thunderbirds In Weekend Home And Home - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip in Regina - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Open 3-In-3 Weekend in Prince Albert - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Open Weekend against Winterhawks - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: January 17 at Moose Jaw - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Chiefs: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Giants - January 17, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Return Home to Host Cougars Friday Night
- Chiefs Drop Dime against Kelowna Wednesday Night
- Cristall, Chiefs Return to Kelowna to Take on Rockets for Last Time this Season
- Martin, Sarkenov, Schoettler Among 66 WHL Players Named to 2025 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings
- Chiefs Forward Van Olm Commits to Penn State