Cougars Drop Third Consecutive Game with 5-2 Setback Against Chiefs
January 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
SPOKANE, WA - The Prince George Cougars faced their third consecutive defeat, falling 5-2 to the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night at the Spokane Memorial Arena.
GAME SUMMARY
The game started with a strong push from Spokane, who opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the first period. The Chiefs added a second goal at the 1:32 mark, prompting the Cougars to call an early timeout. Spokane capitalized on their momentum with a power-play goal at 13:09, extending their lead to 3-0. The Cougars struggled to find their footing in the opening frame, taking five penalties and being outshot 23-5.
Prince George found some spark in the second period on the power play. At 8:34, Terik Parascak broke through the Chiefs' defense and beat the Spokane goaltender five-hole to cut the deficit to 3-1. However, Spokane quickly responded with a power-play goal of their own at 11:52, ending Josh Ravensbergen's night in net after he made 32 saves on 36 shots. The Chiefs added a shorthanded goal at 14:34, increasing their lead to 5-1 by the end of the second period.
In the third period, the Cougars managed to find the back of the net again as Koehn Ziemmer scored his 24th goal of the season at 18:14. Despite their late effort, the Chiefs maintained control and secured the 5-2 victory.
The Cougars will look to regroup as they prepare for their next matchup which is the Everett Silvertips tomorrow night at 6:00.
Whats Next?
Next Game: Saturday, January 18th @ Everett - 6:00 pm
Next Home Game: Friday, January 24th vs Brandon - 7:00 pm
