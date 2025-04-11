Cougars to Select 17th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

April 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars will be picking 17th overall to begin the 2025 WHL Prospect's Draft. The Regina Pats were the winners of the Draft Lottery and will be picking first overall for the second time in five seasons.

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, with live coverage streaming free on Victory+.

2025 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT - FIRST ROUND ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Regina Pats 13. Vancouver Giants (from Edmonton)

2. Edmonton Oil Kings (from Moose Jaw) 14. Kamloops Blazers (from Saskatoon)

3. Kelowna Rockets 15. Brandon Wheat Kings

4. Penticton Vees 16. Prince Albert Raiders

5. Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops) 17. Prince George Cougars

6. Vancouver Giants (from Wenatchee) 18. Moose Jaw Warriors (from Lethbridge)

7. Red Deer Rebels 19. Victoria Royals

8. Edmonton Oil Kings (from Seattle) 20. Kelowna Rockets (from Spokane)

9. Tri-City Americans 21. Seattle Thunderbirds (from Calgary)

10. Wenatchee Wild (from Swift Current) 22. Saskatoon Blades (from Medicine Hat)

11. Kamloops Blazers (from Vancouver) 23. Regina Pats (from Everett)

12. Brandon Wheat Kings (from Portland)

The Edmonton Oil Kings (via Moose Jaw), Regina Pats, and Kelowna Rockets, had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. The process for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was administered by Karen Tolentino of KPMG.

The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery involved the six non-playoff Clubs - Moose Jaw, Regina, Kelowna, Kamloops, Wenatchee, and Red Deer - from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season. A Club could only move up a maximum of two positions in the WHL Prospects Draft. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first seven picks in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the remainder of the first round.

The Penticton Vees were awarded the fourth-overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. The Penticton Vees were also awarded the first pick in each remaining round, beginning with the second round. All other WHL Clubs shall draft on the inverse order of the final standings from the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

2025 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT - SECOND ROUND (AND SUBSEQUENT) ORDER OF SELECTION

1. Penticton Vees 13. Edmonton Oil Kings

2. Moose Jaw Warriors 14. Saskatoon Blades

3. Regina Pats 15. Brandon Wheat Kings

4. Kelowna Rockets 16. Prince Albert Raiders

5. Kamloops Blazers 17. Prince George Cougars

6. Wenatchee Wild 18. Lethbridge Hurricanes

7. Red Deer Rebels 19. Victoria Royals

8. Seattle Thunderbirds 20. Spokane Chiefs

9. Tri-City Americans 21. Calgary Hitmen

10. Swift Current Broncos 22. Medicine Hat Tigers

11. Vancouver Giants 23. Everett Silvertips

12. Portland Winterhawks

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. MT. The 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be held Thursday, May 8 at 9 a.m. MT, with the remainder of the WHL Prospects Draft to follow.

For complete coverage of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien and the 2025 WHL Drafts, please visit WHL.ca.

