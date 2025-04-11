Hurricanes Blank Hitmen in Opening Game

April 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen kicked off round two of the WHL Playoff presented by Nutrien welcoming the Lethbridge Hurricanes for game one at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Lethbridge handed the Calgary heir first loss of the playoffs, shutting them out 4-0.

Despite outshooting the Hurricanes 33-24, Calgary couldn't solve Lethbridge's goaltending. The Hurricanes struck early with first-period goals from Kooper Gizowski and Brayden Edwards. Their next two goals would come courtesy of special teams with Logan Wormald finding the back of the net on the power play in the second period to extend the lead to three. Noah Chadwick would add one of his own on the man advantage in the third period to seal the deal with just over five minutes remaining. Calgary came out strong in the third period outshooting Lethbridge 13-1 but were ultimately held off the scoresheet.

The series continues back at the Scotiabank Saddledome with game two taking place on Saturday, April 12.. Game time is 6:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for all round two home games are available for purchase at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

2 Lethbridge @ Calgary Saturday April 12 6: 00 p.m. MT

3 Calgary @ Lethbridge Tuesday April 15 7:00 p.m. MT

4 Calgary @ Lethbridge Wednesday April 16 7:00 p.m. MT

5* Lethbridge @ Calgary Friday April 18 7:00 p.m. MT

6* Calgary @ Lethbridge Saturday April 19 7:00 p.m. MT

7* Lethbridge @ Calgary TBA TBA TBA

*If necessary

