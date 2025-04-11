Spokane Chiefs, Fan Club Launch New Digital 50/50 Raffle Experience at Spokane Arena

April 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs and the Spokane Chiefs Fan Club have announced a new partnership that brings the 50/50 raffle into the digital age. Beginning with Sunday night's WHL Playoff game against the Victoria Royals, fans at the Spokane Arena will be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets using a credit card, thanks to innovative technology developed by BUMP, North America's leading digital raffle platform.

The 50/50 raffle now accepts a variety of convenient payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay. Cash will not be accepted.

The move marks a major modernization of the long-running 50/50 draw, which has been a cornerstone of Chiefs game nights for four decades. Proceeds from the raffle continue to support the Spokane Chiefs Continuing Education Fund, a program that provides tuition and related fees for players attending a provincial or state post-secondary institution. For every season a player skates in a Chiefs jersey, they are eligible for a year of tuition and other fees.

"For over 40 years, the Fan Club has been at the heart of this raffle and their dedication has made it possible for so many of our players to pursue their academic goals," said Spokane Chiefs President Mark Miles. "This partnership with Bump and the Spokane Chiefs Fan Club allows us to enhance the experience for fans while continuing to invest in our players' futures."

Fans will now be able to choose from a variety of 50/50 options:

1 for $2 3 for $5 10 for $10 40 for $20

With the convenience of digital purchasing and the continued support of the Chiefs Fan Club, the 50/50 raffle remains one of the most impactful traditions in Spokane sports.

ABOUT BUMP

What We Do

We help charitable organizations raise more money for their cause with proven fundraising solutions. Our team of passionate and caring digital raffle experts is there every step of the way to help you succeed. When your fundraiser wins, we all win!

How We Do It

We specialize in leveraging technology to create innovative, revenue-producing features for your charity. Our experts work closely with you to design a tailored marketing plan to help you run your raffle as you would a successful business.

Why We Do It

Your charity deserves nothing but the best. We're committed to improving and evolving your raffle program to maximize your fundraising. We want to help you raise more money to re-invest into what matters most - your community.

Your Partner in Philanthropy

We are a proven company that has long-term raffle partnerships with many of the most recognizable professional sports foundations and hundreds of well-known and distinguished charitable organizations across North America. In June 2021, we were acquired by Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN). CBN is a high-tech privately owned Canadian company that provides high secure solutions to governments across the globe - currency, passports, drivers licenses, excise tax stamps, lottery and gaming systems. CBN is internationally known for successfully turning traditional paper-based charitable games (i.e., bingo, raffles, lotteries) into profitable, popular digital properties.

BUMP is a division of CBN. Our partnership with you gives us direct access to corporate expert knowledge, resources and technology.

