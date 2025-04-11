Western Conference Semifinal vs Portland: A Primer

April 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are set to square off with the Portland Winterhawks in the second round of the WHL Playoffs! Here's what you need to know:

Schedule

Game One: Friday, Apr. 11 - 7:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena (TICKET D)

Game Two: Saturday, Apr. 12 - 6:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena (TICKET E)

Game Three: Tuesday, Apr. 15 - 7:05 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Game Four: Wednesday, Apr. 16 - 7:05 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Game Five: Friday, Apr. 18 - 7:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena (TICKET F)

Game Six: Saturday, Apr. 19 - 7:05 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Game Seven: Tuesday. Apr. 22 - 7:05 p.m. - Angel of the Winds Arena (TICKET G)

*Doors will open 90 minutes before puck drop for Season Ticket Holders, 75 minutes before puck drop for general public before every home game

Tale of the Tape

Everett captured a six-game series win against the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Conference Quarterfinal, with the series-clincher coming in double-overtime on Monday night in Kent off the stick of Lukas Kaplan. Everett now advances to the second round to match up with the Winterhawks, who they see in the Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Portland (36-28-3-1, 76 pts) led their first-round series against the Prince George Cougars 3-1. After a blowout win in Game Five and a tight victory in Game Six, the Cougars forced a Game Seven in front of a sold-out CN Centre, where a third period goal by Josh Zakreski proved to be the difference.

Everett finished the regular season 6-1-1 against the Winterhawks.

Players to Watch

Shea Busch (EVT, #38) led all WHL rookies in goal scoring through the first round of the WHL Playoffs with five in six games.

Tarin Smith (EVT, #24) led the Tips in assists in Round One with seven against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Kyle Chyzowski (POR, #19) was a prolific regular season goal scorer for Portland, notching 41 in 66 games played.

Tyson Jugnauth (POR, #27), a Seattle Kraken fourth-round pick, logged 16 points in seven games in the opening round against Prince George- tied for the most in the WHL.

Streaming on Victory+

The 2025 WHL Playoffs are free to view on Victory+ - the all-new streaming partner of the WHL, with all games delivered globally, unrestricted and FREE. Simply visit victoryplus.com to download the app and get started streaming the 2025 WHL Playoffs for FREE.

WHL fans can look forward to selecting their preferred feed, with both home and away feeds available through Victory+. The WHL on Victory+ will allow WHL fans to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the WHL Championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

How to Stream on Victory+

Simply download the Victory+ app to your connected TV, tablet or mobile device today!

