Winterhawks Fall, 3-2, in OT in Game 1 Against Everett

April 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks began their second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien at the Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Portland forced overtime with a late goal in the third period, but Jesse Heslop's first goal of the postseason gave the Silvertips a 3-2 win and 1-0 series lead.

Round 1, Game 1: Portland (2) vs Everett (3)

SOG: EVT (43) - POR (32)

PP: EVT (1/4) - POR (0/2)

Saves: LeGall (30/32) - Štìbeták (40/43)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (3) from Carter Sotheran and Ryan Miller

EVT - Austin Roest (5) from Landon DuPont and Dominik Rymon (power play)

EVT - Tarin Smith (2) from Kaden Hammell

POR - Carter Sotheran (5) from Jordan Duguay and Josh Zakreski

EVT - Jesse Heslop (1) from Landon DuPont and Julius Miettinen

GAME SUMMARY:

In the first period, the Silvertips came out on the front foot and tested Winterhawks goaltender Ondøej Štìbeták. Portland settled down and got to work in the offensive zone. Ryan Miller took possession of the puck in the corner and fed Carter Sotheran at the blue line, who immediately slid a pass across to Tyson Jugnauth. With his head up, the 20-year-old defenseman fired a wrist shot through the traffic in front of Everett netminder Raiden LeGall. The goal was Jugnauth's third of the playoffs and WHL-leading 17th point.

Everett controlled the majority of the second period and converted on its double-minor power play via Austin Roest's fifth goal of the postseason. Portland killed off the first 3:38, but a shot from Landon DuPont hit a body in front before bouncing to the Nashville Predators prospect at the top of the crease.

Štìbeták was the story of the middle frame for Portland as the 17-year-old faced 21 shots. The Silvertips drew four power plays during the 2nd period.

Following a faceoff win in the neutral zone, Tarin Smith broke the deadlock with a wrist shot from the left circle 2:16 into the 3rd period.

Štìbeták's continued denying Grade-A chances sent his way when he made a left pad save on Jesse Heslop's breakaway attempt.

The Winterhawks earned a power play with 7:42 remaining and converted right as Clarke Schaefer emerged from the box. 16-year-old Jordan Duguay spotted Carter Sotheran at the point. The 19-year-old made one move to get himself enough time and space to wire a shot by LeGall to tie the game.

Both teams had glorious opportunities to win the game in regulation, but 60 minutes was not enough to separate the two U.S. Division rivals.

Just 1:34 into the extra session, Heslop found a loose puck in the slot and made no mistake finding the back of the net. DuPont picked up his second assist of the evening in his return to the lineup.

UP NEXT:

Game 2 gets underway in less than 24 hours right back at the Angel of the Winds Arena at 6:05 P.M. Portland will look to earn a road split like it did in Round 1 against Prince George.

