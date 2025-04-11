Fiddler Named to Team U.S.A Preliminary Roster for U18 World Championships

April 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







U.S.A Hockey announced today their 27-player preliminary roster for the upcoming World Under-18 Hockey Championships.

Oil Kings Defenceman Blake Fiddler is one of the players named to the preliminary roster for the tournament that is being held in Frisco and Allen, Texas.

Fiddler, out of Frisco, more-than doubled his output this season in his second year with the Oil Kings. He played 64 games, scoring 10 goals and added 23 assists for 33 points, the most on the Oil Kings. In the playoffs, Fiddler had one assist in seven games.

This wouldn't be the first time that Fiddler has represented Team U.S.A as he was the Captain of their Hlinka Gretzky Cup team in August of 2024, and was also at the selection camp for Team U.S.A's Word Junior Team.

Fiddler is ranked 24th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.